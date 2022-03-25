Lupe Gutierrez
VICTORIA — Our beloved Lupe Gutierrez 86, returned to her heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1935, in McFaddin, Texas to the late Juan and Petra Olguin.
Lupe was a Godly woman of exceptional Faith and a devout Christian. She loved her family unconditionally and her legacy of character and Faith will forever be followed. She was a kind and giving person who selflessly devoted her time to volunteering and helping others. She loved travelling with her family and her trips abroad to Europe were forever memorable.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane Brown of Houston, Mona Roberts (Ricky) of Houston and Rosalinda Smith (Stuart) of San Antonio; sons, David Gutierrez of Houston, and Eugene Gutierrez Sr. (Nora) of Victoria; brothers, Domingo Olguin Sr., and Ramon Olguin Sr.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, one great greatgrandchild and one great greatgrandchild on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Simon Gutierrez, sisters Janie Garcia, Santos Rodriguez, Cecilia Padilla and Susie Gutierrez, and brother Pete Olguin.
Visitation will begin Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. A Chapel Service will begin Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe S. Garcia, Eugene Gutierrez Sr., Eugene Gutierrez Jr., John Carlos, Stuart Smith, Ricky Roberts, and Noah Simon Gutierrez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
