LUPE SOTO HERNANDEZ BLOOMINGTON - Lupe Soto Hernandez, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 21th, 2019. Lupe's family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, October 24th from 6-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10am at Centro Cristiano Church, 208 W. Mantz St. in Victoria. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington. Lupe was born August 12th, 1953 in Marlin, Texas to the late Cruz and Julia Soto. She married the love of her life, Celso Hernandez, on September 15th, 1972. She was an avid church member at Centro Cristiano. She loved any holiday that involved her family coming together. Family was everything to her. She also enjoyed shopping. Lupe was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. Lupe is survived by her children, Albert Hernandez and wife, Dorothy; Gilbert Hernandez and wife, America; Christina Diaz and husband, Juan; and Julius Hernandez and wife, Pamela; her grandchildren, Albert Hernandez, Jr., Xavier Hernandez, Gabrielle Hernandez, Rio Hernandez, Camila Hernandez, Madysen Diaz, Kayla Diaz, Julius Hernandez, Hailey Hernandez, Joshua Hernandez and Hannah Hernandez; her siblings, Josie Fuentes (Luis); Rosie Carrizales (Pedro); Susie Reyna (Carlos); Annie Soto (Felipe Loera); Tony Soto (Annette) and Cruz Soto, Jr.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents, Cruz and Julia Soto; her husband of 42 years, Celso Hernandez; and her siblings, Rachel Carrizales, Janie Soto, Joe Soto and Ennis Soto. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
