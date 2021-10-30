Lupe “Joe” Gonzales
CUERO — Lupe “Joe” C. Gonzales, 95, of Cuero passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born October 10, 1926 in Cuero to Manuel Gonzales Sr. and Maria Cantu Gonzales. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a World War II Veteran. He married Elida “Ellie” Licon on January 28, 1965 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Cuero. Mr. Gonzales was the first hispanic man to proudly own and operate three businesses in Cuero for thirty three and a half years. The Gonzales Exxon Station is where he got his start in the 1960’s. He then went on and bought the Moo Moo Milk Store located next door to his station. He expanded the store and renamed it the Big G Food Store. He then went on to purchase the El Patio Restaurant from his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Manuel Gonzales Sr., which he owned and operated for many years until he sold it to Mrs. Margaret Thomas, the real estate lady. Joe was a hard working man and made many friends over the years. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty six years, Elida “Ellie” L. Gonzales; son, Jeffery Alan Gonzales; children from his previous marriage, Mauro Joseph Gonzales, Donald John Gonzales and Elizabeth Towers; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Gonzales Sr. and Maria Cantu Gonzales; son, Theodore Gonzales; sisters, Virginia Gonzales, Minnie Henson, Theresa Garcia, Hortencia Moya, Ophelia Coggins and Mary Fox; brothers, Manuel Gonzales Jr., Pete Gonzales and Richard Gonzales. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, 4- 6 pm at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 5:30 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Eddie Barron, Tyre Barron, Tyler King, Taylor King, Candice Licon and Joseph King. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
