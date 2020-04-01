LUPE MARTIN PORT LAVACA - Our Pappy got his wings. Lupe Martin of Port Lavaca peacefully passed away at the age of 84 on March 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1936 in Bloomington, Texas to the late suncion and Apolonia Martin. Lupe retired from Alcoa in 1998 after working 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, collecting knives, belt buckles, watching western TV shows and of course the Cowboys, Spurs and Longhorn games. Most of all he loved taking his grandchildren on road trips and making so many memories. Known to so many as Pappy, he so enjoyed watching his grandsons play basketball and granddaughters dance in drill team. He was always ready to strike a conversation wherever he was. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his daughter Margarita (Samuel) Hernandez of Port Lavaca; granddaughters Theresa (Jason) Furstenberg, Alisa (Joseph) Garcia, Sarah Hernandez; grandsons Samuel (Ashley) Hernandez and Michael (Ricci) Hernandez; precious great-grandchildren Jaylen Hernandez, Dylan Hernandez, Lori Garcia and Judah Furstenberg. He is also survived by brothers Isaac (Maria) of Victoria, Coste (Dublesa) Martin of Bloomington, Jesse Martin of Houston, Luis Martin of Port Lavaca; sisters Paula Rodriguez of Snyder, Andrea (Leo) Mendez of Sweetwater, Josie Gonzalez of Victoria and Janie Martinez of Sweetwater. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years Carmen Padron Martin, his parents, brothers Isidoro Martin Sr. and Benino Martin. A special thanks to Dr. Joseph Jenkins, New Century Hospice, Medical Memorial Hospital Staff and especially all the staff at Bethany living Center for all special care and kindness they showed my dad and family. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.