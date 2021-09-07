Lupe Rios
Lupe Rios
YORKTOWN — Lupe Rios, 75, of Yorktown, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born December 12, 1945 in Yorktown, Tx to the late Domingo and Adela Guzman Rios. He was the fourth born of 18 children and had 10 of his own.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula, sons Ramon Rios of San Antonio, Richard Rios and Lupe Joe Rios both of Yorktown, his daughters Nancy Hernandez of California, Peggy Garza of Runge, Adela Rios of Three Rivers, Margie Rios, Debbie Rios, and Alice Rios all of Yorktown. He is also survived by: 37 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert, Eugene, Ismael, his sisters Gloria, Yolanda, Julia, and Sylvia, numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Erasmo Rios, 10 other siblings and his granddaughter Briana Vela.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Kane Segura, Lupe Joe Rios, Matthew Marin, Richard Rios, Michael Marin Jr, and Ozzy Rios. Honorary pallbearer is David Rodriguez
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Rosary will immediately follow and begin at 7 pm. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, September 9, 2021 at San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.