Lupe Rios
YORKTOWN — Lupe Rios, 75, of Yorktown, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born December 12, 1945 in Yorktown, Tx to the late Domingo and Adela Guzman Rios. He was the fourth born of 18 children and had 10 of his own.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula, sons Ramon Rios of San Antonio, Richard Rios and Lupe Joe Rios both of Yorktown, his daughters Nancy Hernandez of California, Peggy Garza of Runge, Adela Rios of Three Rivers, Margie Rios, Debbie Rios, and Alice Rios all of Yorktown. He is also survived by: 37 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert, Eugene, Ismael, his sisters Gloria, Yolanda, Julia, and Sylvia, numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Erasmo Rios, 10 other siblings and his granddaughter Briana Vela.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Kane Segura, Lupe Joe Rios, Matthew Marin, Richard Rios, Michael Marin Jr, and Ozzy Rios. Honorary pallbearer is David Rodriguez
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Rosary will immediately follow and begin at 7 pm. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, September 9, 2021 at San Luis Catholic Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
