Lupe Urrea
VICTORIA — Guadalupe Urrea went to be with the Lord October 1, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born July 16, 1939 in Dacosta, Texas to the late Nato and Delia Hernandez Urrea.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jovita Urrea; son Richard Urrea; brothers Eddie and Buddy Urrea and sister Irma Urrea.
Lupe is survived by his daughters Diana Urrea and Jackie (Daniel) Urrea; brother Ernest Urrea; sister Mary Lou Villarreal; and 4 grandchildren Brittney, Cassi, Vinny and Joey.
He was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He was very involved at his church in Silver City and loved to play the accordion and the guitar.
