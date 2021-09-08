Lupita Resendez
PORT LAVACA — Lupita Resendez, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Victoria. She was born in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Lupe and Angelita Velez Resendez on June 9, 1934. She worked for many years at the Shellfish Inn as a housekeeper, and at the Viking restaurant as a cook. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Lupita is preceded in death by a son; Juan Medina, grandson; Lupe Garcia, granddaughter, Stephanie Pompa and numerous brothers and sisters.
Lupita is survived by her children; Helen Lopez and her husband Sabino, Linda Medina, Maclovia Morales and her husband Felix, Maria Maya and her husband Pedro, Andy Pompa Sr. and his wife Nancy, Tim Pompa, Mary Morales and her husband Alex, Adan Castaneda and his wife Michelle, and Patsy Resendez and her husband Justin, thirty-three grandchildren, seventy-four great-grandchildren, thirty-one great great-grandchildren, and numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:30 - 7 pm immediately followed by a rosary at 7, all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, with Father James Dvorak officiating. Burial immediately following at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Serving as Pallbearers will be, Joshua Resendez, Ronnie Castaneda, Adyn Garza, Isaac Maseda, Andy Pompa, Jr., Shawn Mumphord, Daniel Vasquez, Isreal Rodriguez, Jason Miller, Adan Castaneda, Alex Morales, Timmy Pompa, Andy Pompa, Sr., Pedro Castaneda, Sabino Lopez, and Joe Ray Rodriguez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
