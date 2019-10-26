LUTHER JOSEPH TROELL GEORGE WEST - Luther J. Troell passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born to Jerome and Mary Troell of George West in Live Oak County Texas. He married Janis Dunn in 1964 and they raised four daughters together Tracy, Tina, Tarissa and Toni. Luther dedicated his life to education his own, his family's and others'. He started his career in education as a teacher at George West High School, then moved to Victoria, Texas, where he taught at The Victoria College and University of Houston for over two decades. From there, he and Janis moved to Rochester, NY where Luther taught at Rochester Institute of Technology for over ten years before moving to RIT Dubai, UAE, finally retiring in 2014. Luther was preceded in death by his wife Janis, his parents, and his brother Jerome "Bud" Troell, Jr. He is survived by his daughters and their families Tracy Morrow (Butch, Reagan, Elijah and Declan), Tina Kay Troell (Justin, Duane, Keeley and Julia), Tarissa Day (Matthew, Josie and Nolan) and Toni Bonk (Gary), and his siblings Marian Burkhardt of Corpus Christi, Patricia Holland of Cuero, Ellen Snider of George West, Virginia Clifton (Sherman) of Oakville, Michael Troell (Judy) of Cuero, Theodore Troell (Judy) of Zephyr, Mary Beth Blevins (Ken) of Moulton, Gilbert Ray Troell (Patti) of Brownsville, and Evelyn Jo Newman (David) of Alice. Services will be held Saturday, November 2 at 10 am at St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Luther's name to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
