Luz Rangel, Jr.
GOLIAD — Luz Rangel, Jr., earned his wings on January 22, 2021, at Twin Pines North in Victoria, Texas. He was born in Charco on August 10, 1948, to the late Luz and Manuela Rangel.
Luz was employed by The Texas Highway Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Esperanza Rangel and Oralia Arredondo; and 1 brother, Rene Rangel. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Mary (Bonnie) Rangel; daughter, Lorinda Rangel; son, Luiz Rangel; 4 grandchildren, Logan, Penelope, Remy and Phoenix Rangel; 4 sisters, Celia (Tino) Cruz, Petra (Jesse) Pardo, Elida (Bobby) Martinez, Patricia (Skipper) Fair; and 1 brother, Lorenzo (Carol) Rangel; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Luz was an avid sports fan of the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, and Texas Longhorns.
Family and friends may pay their respects in a brief visit from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. There will be a Family Mass on Thursday, January 28, 2021, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating.
Pallbearers are Jon Elizondo, Logan Rangel, Elijah Cross, Marcos Martinez, Roy Rios, and Fernando Rangel.
There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date.
The family requests that you please wear your mask, practice social distancing, and follow the COVID 19 guidelines.
