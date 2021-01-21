Lydia Ann Cavazos Lara
VICTORIA — Lydia Ann Cavazos Lara, 66, of Victoria passed away on January 17, 2021. Lydia was born December 17, 1954 in Victoria to Alcadio Cavazos and Juanita Montano. She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Garcia of Pearland, Tx, son, Victor Guevara of Hutto, Tx, sisters; Melissa Cavazos, Teresa Williams and Anna Rivera of Victoria, brothers; Jorge Cavazos of Victoria, Tx AL Cavazos of San Antonio, Tx and her beloved grandchildren; Eva Garcia, Elias Garcia, Alessandra Garcia, Michael Guevara and Nathan Guevara. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, there will be a private family mass and service. Pallbearers include Alcadio Syed, Ben Williams Jr., Keith Garcia, Emilio Alvarez, Victor Guevara, and Jorge Cavazos.

