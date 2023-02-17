Lydia Ann Pargac
VICTORIA — Lydia Ann Pargac, 95, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Victoria. She was born in Moulton, Texas to the late Rudolf and Mary Haba Schacherl on June 9, 1927. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her first husband, Sylvester Muehlstein; second husband, Herman J. Pargac; and sister, Helen M. Muehlstein.
Lydia is survived by her step-daughter, Helen David; step-sons, Gerald Pargac and his wife Sharon, and Ray Pargac; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 5-7 pm, immediately followed by reciting of the Rosary at 7 pm, all at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Tran Dinh officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Moulton at 2:30 pm with Deacon Fishbeck of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moulton officiating.
Pallbearers will be Morris Muehlstein, Eugene Anderle, Eric Pargac, Brian Pargac, Keith David and Thomas Pargac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 402 S. Main Street, Victoria, Texas 77901 or www.stmvictoria.org.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Marshal Knight (1)
- Mike Bernal Sr. (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.