Lydia Cavazos Resendez
VICTORIA — Lydia Cavazos Resendez, 74 of Victoria passed from this earth on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 8 at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway. The Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 PM.
Lydia was born on July 5, 1948 in Beeville, Texas to the late Rafael and Santos Cavazos. Lydia enjoyed traveling, sitting by the water, cooking and baking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Lydia leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 52 years Louis Resendez; her children Andrea Resendez Clay (George), Christina Gibson (William Clavon) and Jason Resendez (Amanda) ; her grandchildren Mariah Clay, William Clay, Kimberly Gibson, William Gibson, Jr., Joshua Gibson, Louis Jay Resendez, II, Marcus Resendez, Serenity Morales, Eden Resendez, Olivia Resendez, Sydney Resendez and Cadence Resendez; her great-grandchildren Zaine Resendez, Zeke Resendez, Louis Jon Resendez and Leylani Figueroa; her sister Nora Cavazos (Melvin Gandy) and her brother Daniel Cavazos.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents Rafael and Santos Cavazos and her son Louis Jay Resendez.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.