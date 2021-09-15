Lydia M. Garcia
EDNA — Lydia M. Garcia went to be with the Lord, September 10, 2021. She was born April 16, 1940, in Mission, Texas to the late Jesus S. and Ramona Fuentes Martinez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church at 108 6th St, Ganado, Texas 77962. Burial immediately followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required for all services per the family.
Honoring Lydia as pallbearers will be Chito Ybarra, Michael Rubio, Johnny Hernandez, Cedric Martinez, Anthony Estrada, and Paul Gonzales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years Ignacio “Nacho” Garcia, who passed in June 2018; siblings Miguel Martinez, Delia Verver, Joe Floyd Martinez, and Arthur Martinez; 5 great grandchildren, Noah Ortiz, Nicholas Ortiz, Julian Ortiz, Lilyana Hernandez and Areyanah Hernandez; and son-in-law, Frank Hernandez.
Lydia is survived by her daughters Diane Hernandez and her fiancé, Chito Ybarra and Belinda Garcia; sister, Delvia M. Gonzales and her husband, Paul; brother, Mario Martinez and his wife, Hope; 6 grandchildren, Bonnie Lauper, Tiffany Martinez, Leslie Ortiz and her husband, Mike, Michael Rubio, Annabel Hernandez and her husband, Johnny and Cedric Martinez and his fiancé, Melinda Manzanalez; 10 grandchildren; 1 great great grandchildren and one more on the way; along with numerous other loving family members.
Lydia commonly known as “Nana” to many was a strong woman of her catholic faith. In her faith she loved to listen to Christian music, visit many churches and enjoyed the music each church played. Although she enjoyed her journeys at the different church’s she was a long-time member at St. Agnes Catholic Church and Our Lady of Sorrows. Lydia worked in housekeeping for Jackson County Hospital in Edna but when she arrived home she was the best mom and wife you could ever have, especially with every home-made meal she made. Her cooking was so good we can’t think of any better cook than her. There were some special traits Lydia had and one of them was the precious patience for everything and everyone, especially all children. A second special trait was the love she had for her children and grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
