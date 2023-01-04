Lydia Mercado Ovalle
VICTORIA — Lydia Mercado Ovalle, 96, of Victoria, passed away on 12/29/2022 peacefully in her home. Lydia was born June 30, 1926, in San Antonio, Texas. Lydia is survived by her children Lidia Soto, Michael Oliviery, Lily Enriquez-Longoria, Anthony Ovalle, and Erica Gomez, who she loved as a daughter. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 37 great-grandkids, and 6 great-great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents: Guadalupe Castillo and Adolpho Mercado, as well as her sons Vicente Ovalle, Juan Ovalle, and Ernest Longoria. Lydia lived a life full of experiences and loved to tell stories. She was well known in her neighborhood as Miss Ovalle. She was last employed building boats for Power Cat & Fiberglass Unlimited, and while she never drove a day in her life, she managed to get to her job, regardless of where it was. Lydia enjoyed reading the newspaper and watching the Spurs. She truly had a heart full of gold. At her request, there will be no services. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her. In Lydia’s memory, go have a nice cold one or a nice cold Coca-Cola; may you Rest in Peace Granny!
