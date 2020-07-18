LYDIA SMITH RICHMOND - Lydia Dorcas Newman Smith, 102, passed away on July 16, 2020 in Richmond, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 15, 1918 in Pasadena, Texas to Clay Ezekial Newman and Effie Roberta Sims Newman. Lydia was a member of Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville. She was also a member of the Fresno Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edison Smith, grandson, Randy Carney; 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Lydia is survived by her children, Harley J. Smith (wife Shirley), Barbara Jean Boyd, Caroline A. Wilson (husband Herman), Marian R. Burke (husband Patrick), Lynette Crawford (husband Fred), and Janis E. Albright (husband Ralph); sister, Jane Yaws; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, along with extended family and a host of friends. For those wishing, memorial donations may be made to Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville. The family would like to thank caretaker, Huganda Hernandez, for going above and beyond when it came to the care of Mrs. Lydia. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville with Pastor Greg Garcia officiating. Burial to follow at the Fresno Cemetery in Fresno, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (8)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.