LYN K'RAE WAIDA WOOD HI - Kay Waida, a long-time resident of Wood Hi, Victoria County, Texas, died peacefully in her home on Monday, October 14th, 2019. Born Lyn K'Rae Fertsch in 1931 in Runge, TX, she graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio in 1948. Kay received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwest Texas State Teacher's College in 1952 and her Master of Education from The University of Texas at Austin. Kay taught 3rd grade on Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio and then 5th grade in Austin, TX. She met and married her husband and life partner, farmer and rancher, Vernon Waida and moved to Wood Hi, Texas. Kay was a very active leader in the Victoria farm and ranch community. She was both a member of the steering committee for the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, which planned the very first STF&R Show, and the secretary of the committee group for many years. Kay was also a member of the Victoria Farm and Ranch Club and the Farm Bureau. Reading was a passion for Kay as she was a member of the Brown Bag Book Club and she volunteered for the Friends of the Library book sale. Kay was a member of First English Lutheran Church and served as an office volunteer. She attended the adult Bible study group for many years. Kay is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Waida and her parents, Otmar and Linda Kempe Fertsch. She is survived by her first cousin, Helen Meyer Boatman of Victoria, TX, cousins Jeff Boatman and his wife Laura, of Austin, TX, Caroline Boatman of Houston, TX, Thomas Seiler and his wife Mandy, Janet Skinner and her husband Joe, as well as JoAnn Darr and her husband Richard, all from Deerpark, TX, eight Step Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. Kay attributed her strength in life to her constant faith in God. Known as "Kma" to her grandchildren, she loved, and was loved by, them all. Kma will be remembered as a wonderful lady who was smart and beautiful. In one particular example, "Kma was always my anchor in life. No matter how far away I was during my military career, no matter the issues, I could count on her wisdom and her guidance. She was a ray of light in my darker times and was always a loving grandmother. She taught me the meaning of unconditional love and always expressed that to me, my husband, our children and our extended family and friends." Celebration of Kay's life will be held Friday, October 18th at First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St, Victoria, TX. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 AM followed by services beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Wood Hi Cemetery. Pallbearers are Thomas Seiler, Jeff Boatman, Dean Miller, Howard Book, Joey Trungale and Donnie Hempel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First English Lutheran Church Altar Guild. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
