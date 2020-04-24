LYNDA ELAINE LAROUSSE ADDIS, LA - Lynda Elaine Larousse passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born to Don E. and Lydia Mae Crisp on July 19, 1947. Her spouse is Larry Plaisance; sons Frank M Cornwell (Nina), Daniel E. Cornwell and Jason Larousse (Farah); brother David E Crisp (Ada); sister - Donna Crisp Stinson; Grandchildren, Zachary Cornwell (Taylor), Timothy Cornwell, Hannah Cornwell, Alyssa Larousse, Alexis Larousse, Madalyn Larousse, Abigail Sinor, Braden Larousse Daniel Schnieder and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on April 24 at 2pm at Hebron Cemetery in Yoakum TX. Services are in the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries