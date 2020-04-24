LYNDA ELAINE LAROUSSE ADDIS, LA - Lynda Elaine Larousse passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born to Don E. and Lydia Mae Crisp on July 19, 1947. Her spouse is Larry Plaisance; sons Frank M Cornwell (Nina), Daniel E. Cornwell and Jason Larousse (Farah); brother David E Crisp (Ada); sister - Donna Crisp Stinson; Grandchildren, Zachary Cornwell (Taylor), Timothy Cornwell, Hannah Cornwell, Alyssa Larousse, Alexis Larousse, Madalyn Larousse, Abigail Sinor, Braden Larousse Daniel Schnieder and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on April 24 at 2pm at Hebron Cemetery in Yoakum TX. Services are in the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.
