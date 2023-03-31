Lynn Davidson Anderson
Lynn Davidson Anderson
SAN ANTONIO — Lynn Anderson, age 63, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born March 2, 1960, to Marcia and John W. Davidson. Lynn and her husband James were the proud owners of Superbody Works, a fitness center for women, in Victoria, Texas, for over 30 years. Lynn spent her retirement a dedicated member of the San Antonio AA program, continuously working to improve the lives of others. She was predeceased by her mother, Marcia Davidson. Lynn is survived by her husband, James Anderson; daughter, Taylor Anderson and husband, Tate Hayes; father, John W. Davidson; brothers, Mark Davidson and wife, Laura, and Alan Davidson; stepson, James Anderson, and wife, Joely; as well as numerous family members and a lifetime of friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023
12:00 P.M.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
404 N ALAMO ST. SAN ANTONIO, TX 78205

Rev. Mitchell Moore will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Club Twelve.

Stop watching this guestbook.