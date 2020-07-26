LYNN EDWARD HILDEBRANDT VICTORIA - Lynn Edward Hildebrandt, 76 of Victoria, passed away after surgical complications from a brain aneurysm. Lynn was born January 26, 1944 in Westhoff, Texas to the late Edward Henry Hildebrandt and Louise Meyer. Lynn married his love, Jo Ann Aschenbeck, on December 30, 1966. Lynn worked as a route salesman for Mrs. Baird's Bread for over 35 years. He was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed hunting and flying his radio controlled planes. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hildebrandt and Louise Meyer; and his two sisters, Shirley West and Diane Zuber. Lynn is survived by his loving wife of over 53 years, Jo Ann Hildebrandt; son, Dale Hildebrandt (Rhonda); daughter, Cristy Schmidt; sister, Ann Wyche; four grandchildren, Morgan Schmidt, Blake Schmidt, Erin Hildebrandt and Zac Hildebrandt; two great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members. Thoughts and memories may be shared at gracefunerlhome.net. Lynn's family will be holding services privately and burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria. Services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (14)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
Online Poll
How long has your family been in Victoria?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.