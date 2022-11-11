Lynna J. Anderson
VICTORIA — Lynna J. Anderson, 70 of Victoria passed from this earth on November 9, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10 AM until 12:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 following the visitation.
Lynna was born on July 3, 1952 to the late Joseph Bird and Phyllis Ring in Tuscola, Illinois. Lynna married the late Roy G. Anderson on March 28, 1981 in Paducah, Kentucky.
Lynna loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed jig saw puzzles and adult coloring apps on her Ipad.
Lynna leaves to cherish her memories her son, Aaron W. Holt (Cathi) of Corpus Christi; daughter, Angela L. Martinez (James) of Victoria; sisters, JoAnn Rhodes of Leitchfield, IL and Cathy Briseno (Ray) of Kirksville, MO; grandkids, Chellie Gaines, Brandon Fraine, Whitney Holt, Wesley Holt and Isabella Martinez; great-grandkids, Ayden, Chloe, Lillian, Bentley, Hezekiah, Maliah, Eliyah and Mia and several nieces and nephews.
Lynna was preceded in death by her husband, Roy G. Anderson; parents Joseph Bird and Phyllis Ring and her sister Melissa Bird Roman.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of South Texas in the name of Lynna Anderson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
