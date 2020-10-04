Mabel Martha Hamel
VICTORIA — Mable Martha Hamel passed away September 30, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Dime Box, Lee County, TX on February 22, 1927 to I.F. and Anna Karcher. She graduated from Patti Welder High School and attended Victoria College. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Pat Moore and Roger Hamel; stepdaughter Brooke Hamel Fajkus; sisters Alvina Striedel (Mike), Marie Raven (Louia), Agnes Terry (C.W.), Helen Edwards (Jack) and Alice Masingale (Bernie); and brothers Karl Karcher(Mary Nell) and Franklin Karcher.
She is survived by sisters Rose Ann Davis and Edna Burge (Bill); brother Lee Roy Karcher; daughter Jan Hamilton (John); son Mike Moore (Nita); stepson Dr. Steve Hamel (Connie); grandchildren Michelle Floyd (Richard), Scott Moore (Karen),Brett Hamilton (fiancée Tiffaniee), Taylor Niles (Johannah), Nicholas Niles (Ellagwynn), Zachary Niles, Kim Hamilton and Jill Grover (Guy); step-grandchildren Mary Fajkus, Sydney Katras (Mark) and Mallory Farrar (Nathan); 17 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members.
Martha was a devout, lifelong Catholic and her faith was the foundation of her life. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher, St. Mary’s Altar Society, the Bronte Club, La Dolce Vita Supper Club and Club 20. Martha loved dancing and playing bridge. She was also a talented golfer, winning the Women’s City Golf Championship at Riverside Golf Course in 1965.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Brett Hamilton, Taylor Niles, Nicholas Niles, Zachary Niles and Richard Floyd. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Steve Hamel, Roger Welder and Smithy Welder. COVID-19 precautions will be utilized, with social distancing and face masks required.
The family is forever grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided to Martha by Rose Morin, Mary Gutierrez, Tina Tingle, Cynthia Guzman, Lupe Camacho, New Century Hospice and Dr. Peter Nguyen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
