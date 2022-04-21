Macedonio Maciel
YOAKUM — Macedonio Maciel, Jr, age 73, of New Braunfels, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.
He was born June 18, 1948 in Yoakum to Macedonio Maciel Sr and Maria Segura Maciel.
He was a welder. He had a multitude of friends from all walks of life, especially the ladies. He loved to dance and kick-up his heels every chance he got. His generosity was unsurpassable and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was an avid gardener, loving father, brother, friend and was a free--spirit that lived by his own rules.
Survivors: daughters, Chasta Mindiola and Julie (Donnell) Dalesandro; grandchildren, Alyssa Argo, Cannon Copple and Taryn Matison; sisters, Paula Ramirez, Alice Nunez, Rose Mata, Josie Garcia, Mila Nolte, Mary Loa, Celia Mauric, Helen Soto and Dobie Johnson; brothers, Frank, Thomas, Alex, Robert and David Maciel; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: parents, brother, Maurice Andrew Maciel; sister, Dorothy Sanchez.
Rosary 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: David Maciel Jr, Ray Martinez, Anthony Maciel, Maurice Maciel Jr, Lucas Mylius and Jacob Mylius.
Memorial contributions may be given to Yoakum Garden Club or Altus Hospice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 3261-293-5656.
