MADELYN NOVOSAD GANADO - Madelyn Jeanette Staff Novosad died August 05, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born on September 13, 1924, in Garwood to the late Frank Paul and Mary Wesselski Staff. Madelyn is survived by her daughter Patricia Haley and husband Robert of Rosenberg, sons Dr. Bryan Novosad and wife Jan of Kingwood, Ralph Novosad and wife Carol of El Campo, Philip Novosad and wife Denese of New Braunfels, daughter in law Nancy Novosad Pfeil and husband Calvin of El Campo, sister in laws Delores Gabrysch, Alice Staff, and Frances Staff, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and three godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold J. Novosad, son Marty, and her brother and sisters. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM with a wake service at 6:30 on August 08 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Ganado visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on August 09 at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Assumption Church Altar Society at P.O. Box 369; Ganado, Texas 77962. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details (3)
- Goliad welcomes "Best Little Gun Shop in Texas" (3)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Police: Partially blind man robbed while waiting at Victoria bus stop (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Analysis: El Paso shooting horrifies lawmakers; so do solutions (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.