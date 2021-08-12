Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej
VICTORIA — Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej, 39 of Victoria, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, August 15th 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 1:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Monday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams in Victoria. Burial will follow at the Tivoli Cemetery. Honoring Madlen, pallbearers will be Jared Hanselman, Josh Hanselman, Jason Hanselman, Alexander Garcia, Kevin Anderson, and Ricky Williams.
Madlen was born August 15, 1981, to Antoinette Lopez Garcia and Danny Joe Hanselman. She graduated from Victoria High School in 2000 then attended college in Austin before transferring to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition. She moved back to Victoria a few years later where she met and married the love of her life James Matej, November 5, 2014. Madlen had an amazing heart. She was fierce, honest, caring, loyal, passionate, and protective of those she loved. She was petite but had the biggest smile that shined wherever she went. She was very giving of herself. Madlen made the happiness of those around her a priority. She always came when needed and stood by all her friends. Madlen was a devout Catholic and her faith came before everything else. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Madlen was a trendsetter and loved fashion. Madlen had a big heart for stray animals and would take home any stray she found. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and threw the best parties celebrating those she loved. One of Madlen’s favorite places was the beach and she loved spending time near the water.
Madlen was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Michael and Magdalen Lopez and her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Ann Hanselman; and her mother-in-law, Carolyn Grace Matej.
Madlen leaves to carry on her legacy of a grateful heart and huge smile, her loving husband, James Matej; her son, Mason Matej; her daughter, Abigail Matej. The most important passion in Malden’s life was the love she shared with her husband, James and being a mommy to Mason and Abigail. Being a wife and mother brought her the greatest joy.
Madlen is also survived by her mother and step-father, Antoinette and Henry Garcia; her father and step-mother, Danny and Kim Hanselman; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Michelle Hanselman; her step-siblings, Mary Lopez and Henry Garcia and his wife, Virginia; her father-in-law, Darrell Matej; her sisters-in-law, Linda Gleason and her husband, Jeremy and Amanda Schimdt and husband, Justin; along with numerous other loving family members and a host of loyal friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of South Texas Center for Compassion, Adopt A Pet of Victoria or the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center in Madlen’s memory.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
