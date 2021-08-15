Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej
VICTORIA — Madlen Ann Hanselman Matej, 39 of Victoria, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, August 15th 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 1:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Monday, August 16th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams in Victoria. Burial will follow at the Tivoli Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net
