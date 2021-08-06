Mae Jean Willemin
VICTORIA — Mae Jean Willemin, longtime resident of McFaddin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Mae was born October 28, 1933. She was employed by McFaddin Independent School District, McFaddin Mercantil, JA McFaddin Estate and the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and watching Texas Ranger baseball
She is survived by her husband, Marslin Willemin, Jr.; sons, Dennis Willemin and Lance Willemin (Cathy); grandson, Dennis Garrett Willemin; granddaughters, Kayla Willemin and Shelby Krolick (Stephen); and great-grandson, Shane John Krolick.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Eula Mae Bayer; and brothers, Billy Bayer and Thomas Wayne Bayer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 beginning at 10:30am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with burial to follow at Catholic Cemetery #2 on the corner of N. Moody St. and W. Trinity St.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Also to Kathy Rodriguez and Dr. Larry Riedel for the care they gave her. Also to Eucharistic ministers, Tony Schaar and Madeline Dodson.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

