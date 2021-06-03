Maerene Ellis
VICTORIA — Maerene Johnson Ellis (Winnie) 82, passed away Tuesday May 25,2021. She was born July 19,1938 in Goliad Texas, to the late Henry Johnson and Nazarene Perryman Johnson. She received her basic education at F.W. Gross. She later attended Victoria College receiving her L.V.N. Degree, Maerene worked for Citizens Hospital for many years where she retired.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Deacon Charles Ellis, sister: Elnora Whitby, brothers: Willie Edward Johnson, Lloyd Preston Johnson and David Allen Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters: Glenda Ellis Clark and Oveta Ellis Haynes of Victoria, Texas, Charla (Elliott) Harvey of Cypress Texas, sisters: Martha Louise Cunningham of Goliad Texas, Elvie Irene (Bill) Greathouse and Laura Lucille (Howard) West of Victoria Texas, brothers: Deacon Henry Lee Johnson of San Antonio Texas, Deacon Tommy Johnson of Victoria Texas and James Roger (Woodie) Johnson of Goliad Texas. Nine grandchildren and Two great grandchildren.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Friday June 4,2021 at Barefield Funeral Home. Graveside Service 11:00 am Saturday June 5,2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Eulogist Pastor Vernon James Garza.
Nephews will serve as Active Pallbearers.

