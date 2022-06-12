Magdalen Ann Potcinske
VICTORIA — Magdalen Ann Potcinske, 86, of Victoria passed away June 5, 2022. She was born October 28, 1935 in Sweet Home, TX to Joseph J. and Stazie Petru. After obtaining her GED, Magdalen entered nursing school and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse, and worked at area hospitals. She was a member of St. Mary’s and OLV’s Altar Society, was a catholic daughter, and member of the KJZT.
Upon the arrival of her daughter, Mary Jo, she quit working to stay at home with her baby girl for over a year. Magdalen then found ways to earn extra money, like creating characters for felt story telling and sewing costumes and other outfits for children involved in plays and skits at local schools. She also baked pies to sell at the Knights of Columbus meetings for several years.
When her son, David, who was two years younger than Mary started school, Magdalen began working part time at various retail stores including Hancock Fabric, Cloth World, Bianchi’s Pharmacy, Lulu’s, Woolworth, K-Mart, and Grandy’s. Magdalen also took a cake decorating class, and worked for a catering company.
Some of Magdalen’s hobbies were sewing, gardening, crocheting, and fishing. She made most of her children’s clothes, until they were post elementary school. She made throws, doilies, and table cloths. Magdalen loved her garden and her flower beds. She cooked and canned what she grew in the garden. Magdalen was also a Master Gardener, and also very proud of her rose bushes and Texas bluebonnets, they were her pride and joy. As far as fishing went, she was always ready to go; the lake, river, pond, bay, it didn’t matter, she would catch catfish, bass, trout, perch, and redfish.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Fultz; son, David Potcinske; grandchildren, Chrystal Woods (Adam), Randy Patterson, Dixie Patterson, Ashley Potcinske, Skylar Grant, Deven Potcinske, and Maven Potcinske; and great-grandchildren, Realynn Donaho, Hannah Woods, Lailah Woods, Madilyn Woods, Adasyn Woods, Emily Galbraith, Sunday Patterson, Randy J.W. Patterson II, Delilah Patterson, Annaliese Patterson, Manuel Plata IV, Rhea Hobbs, Christian Hobbs, Koa Hobbs, Alexandra Bairfield, Jeay’Leah Bairfield, and Madalynn Potcinske.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Potcinske; parents; brothers, Rudy Petru and Albert Petru; grandson, Colton Patterson; and son-in-law, Stephan Fultz.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Randy D Patterson, Randy JW Patterson, Patrick Petru, Anthony Petru, Kenenth Hanzel, and Adam Woods.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
