Nickle, Magdalene

MAGDALENE VIRGINIA NICKLE YOAKUM - Magdalene Virginia Nickle, age 91, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born May 24, 1928 in Lavaca County to Joseph and Virginia Albrecht Lauer. She was a homemaker and a Catholic. Survivors: daughter, Sandra Detten (Dale) of Paige; sons, Bruce Nickle (Mary) of Victoria, Craig Nickle (Danave) of Yoakum and Norman Nickle Jr (Glenda) of Victoria; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Mitchell (Kit), Debra Bastian (Brian), Pam Trenck (Phillip), Julie Franke (Clayton), Sarah Walthall (Cody), Amanda Idlett (Dallas), Jonathan Nickle (Julie), Matt Marshall (Haley), Norman Nickle III (Amy), Maddie McCracken (Conner) and Glynna Nickle and 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Fitch of Kilgore. Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Norman Nickle Sr.; daughters, Susan Nickle and Sally Nickle; 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers: Norman Nickle III, Jonathan Nickle, Matt Marshall, Kit Mitchell, Brian Bastian, Phillip Trenck, Dr. Clayton Franke, Dr. Cody Walthall, Dallas Idlett and Conner McCracken. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Family would like to thank Mrs. Nickle's caregiver, Cynthia Koenig and Brenda Lord with Accolade Hospice and the other hospice workers. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

