Mamie DeLaGarza
Trevino
VICTORIA — Mamie DeLaGarza Trevino was born August 21st, 1938, in Edna, Texas to the late Leonardo Sr and Maria Tijerina-DeLaGarza.
Mamie was married to the late Jose “Joe” Trevino for 58 years, together they had four children and ran a successful business “The Kettle Inn - Las Cazuelas for 37 years.
She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Joe, her son Joe Luis Trevino Sr, and her parents, her siblings Leonardo Jr and Bennie DeLaGarza, in-laws Steve and Maria Trevino, brothers-in-law Steve, Jesus, Chris, Lazaro, and sister-in-law Hortenca “Tencha” Longoria, and one great grandchild Robert “Polo” Canchola.
Mamie is survived by her children Ruben Trevino Sr, Mary Chriselda Trevino, and Renee Michelle Trevino-Garcia; her siblings John DeLaGarza (Evelyn) of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Rosemary Vasquez (the late Henry), brother-in-law David Trevino (Cheryl), and Sara Salas (the late Bonafacio “Bacha”) Mamie is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren with another on the way.
During our mom’s time here on Earth, she wore many hats. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend, and sister in Christ. She was also devoted to her Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening Our Lady of Sorrows Prayer Group. Our mom never hesitated to pray for someone in need. Mom and dad also were a part of The Holy Suplica Order of the Victoria Diocese. She also received awards for her participation in the Restaurant Association in Victoria. For anyone that knew our mom, knew she was a very outgoing person, never met a stranger, and she would tell every customer “God Bless You”. Our mom also had a love for music. She loved to dance and sing. Behind the scenes, she was a character. Mom loved her family very much, especially her great-grandson Arron, letting him comb her famous hair every chance he got.
Mom is now in a better place with all her loved ones and friends that went before her.
Visitation will begin Wednesday August 2nd, 2023, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home at 5pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Thursday August 3rd, 2023, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to begin at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Luis Trevino Jr., Jason Trevino, Ruben Trevino Jr., Ernest Ochoa Jr., Ernest “Gavin” Ochoa, Henry Vasquez, Rocky Vasquez, and James “Jimbo” DeLaGarza.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. - Matthew 5:4
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212
