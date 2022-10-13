Mamie Jane Brooks
Mamie Jane Brooks
BAYSIDE — On October 9, 2022, Mamie Jane (Janie) Brooks passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 77 years old. A lifelong Texas native, Janie was well-loved and served as an active member of the Bayside Church of Christ. During her younger years, Janie also served the community of Bayside in various volunteer roles. She is survived by her six children; JoAnne Johnson (Brent) of Midlothian, Glenda Thacker (Troy) of Wimberley, Glen Brooks (Carla) of Bayside, Dawn Palacios (Ronald) of New Braunfels, Rene Avery (Royce) of Bayside, Elton Brooks (Dawn) of Murrieta, CA.; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Janie was known to be a dedicated, loving mother and grandmother. Janie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Harold Elton Brooks, her father William Lafe Fricks, mother, Nita Fricks, and brother, Billy Paul Fricks. Funeral services have been placed under the care of Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Tx. Family and friends will gather on October 22, 2022 at the funeral home in Refugio at 11 :00 A.M. to celebrate Janie”s life.

