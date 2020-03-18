MAMIE MERCADO RIVERA VICTORIA - Mamie Mercado Rivera, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Bloomington, Texas to the late Pioquinto and Carmen Mercado. As a devoted Catholic, Mamie attended Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and was committed to Adoration at St. Mary's Chapel for over 30 years. Mamie was especially proud of the 71 years she shared hand - in- hand with her husband, supporting his many business endeavors under Robert D. Rivera Enterprises in Victoria. As a mother, she treasured her children always and embraced every moment with them. In particular, she took pride in her role as a grandma and great grandma. Family and friends that knew Mamie were blessed to share in her love of cooking, crafts, entertaining, and traveling. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Rivera Sr., children, Dora Rivera Flores (Prax) and son Robert Rivera, Jr. (Stella), brother, Henry Mercado; grandchildren, Stephen Flores (Mandy) and Orlando Flores (Erica), Jamie Rivera, great grandchildren Mari Flores and Matthew Flores, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Wayne Mercado, Gary Garcia, Jesse Mercado, Michael Mercado, Keith Totah and Robert Cavazos. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Rivera, Joe Rivera, Mike Rivera, Felix Rivera Jr., Mike Monroy and Adam Hernandez. Floral Committee will be Mandy Flores, Erica Flores and Mari Flores. A special thank you to Dr. Daniel Cano, Dr. Toby Yaltho, Dr. Adjoa Hanson, her nurses at Citizens Hospital, and also her Caregivers: Kares Dennis, Patricia Vasquez and all others that on occasion would help Mom. Dear Heavenly Father, please grant them the reward you promised of those attending the sick: "Come, blessed of my Father, here is the Kingdom made ready for you." Matthew 25:34 Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

