MANUEL “TONY” A. MARTINEZ, SR.
PORT LAVACA — Manuel “Tony” A. Martinez, Sr., 78, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2021. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on August 7, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. There will also be a graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery.
Tony was born January 25, 1943 in Falfurrias to Antonio and Mercedes Martinez. Tony entered the US Navy in 1960 then worked for H. B. Zachary for 25 until his retirement.
Tony is survived by Patsy Martinez, his loving wife of 63 years; his mother Mercedes Martinez of Kingsville; his daughter Sandra Dierlam and son and daughter-in-law Tony and Mary Martinez of Port Lavaca. He had five grandchildren – Jessica Taylor of Cuero, Marisa Felkins of Port Lavaca, Jacquelyn Martinez of San Antonio, Tasha Hammer of San Antonio, and Zeke Dierlam of Clute. Eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother will also cherish his memory.
He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Martinez.

