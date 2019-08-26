MANUEL ALCALA LLAMAS VICTORIA - Manuel Alcala Llamas "El Gran Senor", age 52, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1966 in Santa Maria Mexico, to David Llamas in Mexico and the late Sarah Alcala Llamas. He is survived by his wife; Martina Aguirre Llamas, daughter; Ariely Daianna Llamas of Placedo, sons; Blas De La Rosa (Laura), Jazam Aguirre of Placedo, Antonio Aguirre of Mexico, David Llamas (Cassandra) of Bloomington, sisters; Juani Llamas of California, Miriam Llamas, Angelica Llamas of Mexico, brothers; Mario Llamas, Santiago Llamas, Tomas Llamas Samuel Llamas all of Mexico and 7 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother and sister; Lucy Llamas. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service begin at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will continue Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9am at Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana in Victoria with Prayer Service to begin at 10am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blas De La Rosa, David Llamas, Jazam Aguirre, Jose Aguirre, Jesus Aguirre and Julio Aguirre. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (2)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud set to lead panel on border security (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
- Cat Selfies: Chance and the barn cat (1)
- Special education cooperative gears up for another school year (1)
- Is the media demonizing the Border Patrol? (1)
- Won't people think of the children? (1)
- Renovated apartments aimed at filling affordable housing void (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.