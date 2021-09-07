Manuel Caballero III
VICTORIA — Manuel Caballero III, 48, of Victoria passed away on Wednesday September 1, 2021. Manuel was born in Yoakum on September 10, 1972 to Manuel Caballero Sr. and Maria Nieves Olguin. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mercedes Caballero, mother Maria Nieves Olguin and sister Christina Caballero. Left to cherish his memory is his fiance, Jeanette Hernandez, father, Manuel Sr., daughters; Syian Caballero, Kaitlin, Taryn, Hailey, and Jalyssa Gilpatrick, sons; Christian Caballero, Daniel Caballero, sisters; Linda Caballero, Esmerelda Caballero, Michelle Caballero and brother, Tommy Olguin as well as his beloved five grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria on Wednesday, September 8th from 4pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7pm. On Thursday, September 9th a continued visitation will begin at 8:45am followed by a 10am burial service. Honoring Manuel as pallbearers are Robert Hernandez, Jaime Mendoza, Jamey Jimenez, Eugene Hernandez, Paul Carbajal and Willie Delossantos with honorary pallbearer, Dennis Cisneros. Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (3)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.