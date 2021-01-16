Manuel Carmona, Sr.
CUERO — Manuel Carmona Sr., 75, of Cuero went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He was born July 31, 1945 in Cuero to the late Miguel and San Juanita Carmona. Manuel was a small business owner and barber for 45 years. He loved spending time with his wife, his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Manuel enjoyed a good cup of coffee, gardening, and loved a good book.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Gloria Carmona; sons, Manuel Carmona Jr. of Victoria and John J. Carmona of Cuero; sister, Marina Munos; brothers, Mike Carmona and Jesse Carmona; grandchildren, Kelly Carmona-Gonzales, Kameron Carmona, Jay Carmona, Jordan Carmona, Jack Carmona, and Jason Carmona; and great-grandchildren, Leira Carmona, Jonah Carmona, Eleanor Gonzales, and Eliot Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Carmona and Rachel Carmona; brothers, Rev. John Carmona, Albert Carmona, and Abraham Carmona.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Jose Chano officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Jerusalem Family Praise Center Facebook.
Pallbearers include Jay Carmona, Jordan Carmona, Kameron Carmona, Jack Carmona, and Jason Carmona.
Honorary Pallbearers include the Customers of Carmona’s Hair Company.
If you would like to honor Manuel please feel free to make a donation to Food Distribution Center - C.A.M.A.L. INC. located at 118 W. Main Street, Cuero, Texas 77954, 361-275-5022 or Jerusalem Family Praise Center, 208 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, TX 77901, 361-575-8789.
You may send condolences or sign the guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
