Manuel Carrasco
GANADO — Manuel Carrasco, 47 of Ganado went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Manuel was born in Adrian, Lenawee County, Michigan on Tuesday, August 27, 1974 to Genaro and Catrina Carrasco. Manuel and his family moved to Ganado in 1976, where he attended Ganado ISD and graduated in 1994. Manuel worked as an Amine Plant Operator for USA Compression. In his spare time, Manuel loved to go fishing, host a crawfish boil, barbecue and spend time with his wife Sherri, children, grandchildren and their extended families. Manuel always had a smile on his face and was the life of every party. Manuel had a special bond with his granddaughter Liyah, they even shared a birthday.
He is survived by his wife Sherri, daughters; Ashley Carrasco, Tiffany Summers, Britney (Rocky) Galvan, Ashley Rosalez, Liyah Winters and Angel M.; sons; Manuel G. “PJ” (Chelsea) Carrasco and Ronnie (Tiffani) Castaneda. Also survived by grandchildren; Emma, Declan, Ella, Colson, Lincoln, Richie, Waylon, RJ, Tyson, Jazmine, Lance, Landon, Liyah, and Laklyn. Also survived by sisters; Vicki (Ruben) Rosalez, Connie Carrasco, Janie (Jaime) Colmenero, Carmen Guimaraes, Patricia (Darrell) Garman and Felipa Carrasco. Also survived by brothers; Apoelinar (Guadalupe) Carrasco, Selso Carrasco, Joe Carrasco and Howard Callis. Manuel is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, sister Francis Callis, sister-in-law; Susan Carrasco, brother Miguel Carrasco, mother-in-law...and grandmother....Manuel was also known as Meme, Mem, Memu, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Welo, Cousin, Nephew, Friend, and Husband, no matter who he was to you, he will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, great nephews, brother-in-law and long time friends. There will be a Visitation on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:pm to 7:pm at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel with Rosary being recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
