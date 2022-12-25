Manuel Garcia Olivares
VICTORIA — Manuel G. Olivares, a resident of Victoria, Texas went to his eternal rest on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the age of 79.
Manuel was born in Long Mott, Texas on April 25, 1943, to the late Maxsimo and Anita Garcia Olivares.
He was a husband on mission to love and care for his wife, Lupe of 57 years. He was also a loving brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many.
Manuel, a faithful disciple, loved attending mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where he and Lupe were married. He lived a life of ministry and service. Manuel was a role model to his children and family as he served as a liturgical minister, Youth Ministry leader, Knights of Columbus member and served on many ACTS retreats. Throughout the years, there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help in the mission of the church.
Manuel was a retiree of Dow Chemical of Freeport, Texas working many years as an insulator. After retirement, he returned home to Victoria after raising his children in Angleton. Manuel was a man of hard work and dedication.
He was also a man of great hospitality inviting everyone over to enjoy Busch beer with him if they didn’t mind listening to music and the interesting stories he had to share about family, work, or life... even if they’ve heard them before. It was a true joy for him to have those special moments on his back patio with dear family, friends and especially his nephews.
One thing his children and grandchildren could always count on and will forever keep in their hearts is being sent off (after a great visit) with a prayer and encouragement with him saying, “Make us proud!” and “Que Dios Te Bendiga”.
Manuel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
On behalf of our family, we extend our sincere gratitude to Harbor Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for our dad in his final days. He saw you all as extended family. We will be eternally grateful for helping him provide the loving care for our mom.
Left to cherish Manuel’s memory is his wife, Lupe; children, Michael Olivares (Eva), Laura Cruz (Margarito), Rebecca Fontenot (Eric), Theresa Vasquez (Jerry), Cynthia Quiller (Sandy). His siblings Lasaro Olivares (Irma) of Taft, Frank Olivares (Laya) of Fayetteville, NC, Janie Ybarbo, Mary Ann Zepeda, Lupe Martinez (Daniel), and Pauline Hinojosa (Lorenzo) all of Victoria, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Maxsimo and Anita Olivares, brother, Serapio Olivares; sisters Josephine Arellano, Helen Ybarbo, Angie Escalona, Isabel Molina, Roque, Grace, and Maximillian Olivares.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral home.
A mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
Pall Bearers are: Louie Arellano, Thomas Arellano, Kenneth Cosme Jr., Rene Ybarbo, Danny Martinez, and Darnell Mack
Honorary Pall Bearers: Michael Olivares II, Trace Fontenot, Jerry Rene Vasquez, Jacob Vasquez, Kristopher Quiller, Anthony “Amp” Quiller, Jordan Quiller, Trini Leal, and Frankie Olivares
