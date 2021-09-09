Manuel Rodriguez
BAY CITY — Manuel Rodriguez, Jr. went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2021 at the age of 53. He was born in Victoria, September 14, 1967 to the late Manuel Rodriguez, Sr., and Josefa Flores Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at McFaddin Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Dalton Rodriguez, Brock Rodriguez, Benjamin Garcia, Nicholas Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez, and Nevada Runk. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Rodriguez, Richard Garcia and Clayton Whittley.
In addition to his parents, he is recently preceded in death by his aunt Rafela Botello; cousins James Kidder, and Luis Lopez along with many other beloved family members.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Missy Rodriguez; sons Dalton (Katy) Rodriguez and Brock Rodriguez; brother Louis (Kathy) Rodriguez; sister Rebecca (Richard) Garcia; granddaughter Brooklynn Rodriguez; nieces and nephews Benjamin Garcia, Nicholas Rodriguez, Erin (Buck) Whittley, Andrew (Abby) Rodriguez and Savannah Wisian; great nieces and nephews Clayton Whittley, Katelynn Whittley, Claire Whittley and Jameson Rodriguez.
Manuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a teacher for 28 years. Manuel taught Spanish and wrote the curriculum for AP Spanish. He was a high school football and baseball coach. Manuel coached baseball at the college level as well. He loved working with students and referred to his players as his “kids”.
During his senior year at Stroman High School, Manuel set the record for the most stolen bases. That record stood in Texas for 30 years. However, his son, Dalton, reminded him, he could still throw him out. Manuel was a member of the 1985 Stroman High School State Baseball Championship team. He also played for Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All Star Team. His oldest son played for the same team many years later.
Manuel was an MLB scout for 32 years. He worked with the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinal, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees.
He loved being at the ranch, driving his tractor, and tending to the many ranch related activities.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
