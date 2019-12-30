MANUEL S. SALAZAR, JR. VICTORIA - Visitation is 5-7 pm on Monday at Rosewood Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Mass will be 10 am Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary.
