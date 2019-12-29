MANUEL S. SALAZAR, JR. TELFERNER - Mr. Manuel S. Salazar Jr, 95, of Telferner, Texas went to be with the Lord on Dec 26, 2019. He was born on Sep 5, 1924 in Sugarland Texas to the late Manuel Salazar Sr and Pilar Salinas Salazar from Victoria, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Julia D. Salazar, eight children, daughters; Mary Padilla, Catherine Nutter (Wayne), Eva Padilla, and Mamie Harper of Victoria, Martha Vasquez of El Campo, Julie Salazar of Austin, Lucy Alvarez of San Antonio (Toby), and Carolina Ramirez (Roberto) of Rockport and a brother, Mesindo Salazar. He is also survived by 25 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Abel, Albert, Antonio, Cande, and Frank, Sisters Aurelia, Aurora and Maria and four Son-in-Laws, Ernest, Rudy, Eddie, and David. Early visitation will begin on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 am, and evening visitation from 5-7 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas. Final viewing will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Family Church in Victoria Texas. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2201 N. Main St, Victoria Texas. Pallbearers will be Ernest Padilla Jr., Joe Trevino, John Albert Tijerina, Manuel Anthony Bailey, Rudy Padilla Jr, and Noe Perez III. Special thanks to Twin Pines Mockingbird and Crown Hospice for the loving care of our father. Under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas 361-573-4546. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapels.com.
Salazar family please accept the sympathy from Frank, Norman and Debbie Hosey. Mr. Salazar was a fine hardworking man. He and your mom were good friends and neighbors to our grandparents. May God bless his soul as he rests in peace.
Frank Hosey
