Manuel Servantes
PORT LAVACA — Manuel Servantes 86, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 12, 2021. Manuel’s family and friends will gather for a visitation, Friday, March 26th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca, with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00AM on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Burial will follow at Loma Alta Cemetery in Kenedy, Texas at 12:00PM. Pallbearers will be Rene Figueroa, Adan Figueroa, Raymond Villanueva, Jesse Perez, Anthony Serenil and David Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Rodriguez and Sundance Kuecker.
A native of Texas, Manuel was born on Friday, October 19, 1934 in Panna Maria, Texas to the late Jose Servantes and Concepcion Nunez. Manuel was a loving husband, dad, brother, “Popo”, and friend. Manuel married the love of his life, Elida Figueroa, December 26, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenedy. He worked as the Body Shop Foreman at “Terry Bunch Motors” in Port Lavaca, for over 25 years. After the closing of “Terry Bunch Motors”, Manuel then started his own auto body repair shop, “Servantes Body Shop”. He served the Calhoun County community with his business for more than 10 years. Manuel proudly served his community as well in law enforcement as a Texas Reserve Officer for over 20 years. Manuel was a genuine sports fan, and enjoyed watching football, baseball, and wrestling. In addition to sports, he found joy in playing Bingo and going gambling. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Concepcion Servantes; sister, Juanita Villanueva; brothers, Federico Servantes and Pedro “Pete” Servantes and his son-in-law’s, Robert Escobar and Ray Velasquez.
To cherish his memory, Manuel leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Elida Figueroa Servantes; daughters, Dora Escobar, Delia Velasquez and Gloria Kuecker and husband, Sundance; sisters, Andrea “Nena” Rodriguez and Terry Barrios; brothers, Frank Servantes and wife, Delphina and Jimmy “Jimbo” Servantes, and wife Eva; his adopted adoring grandchildren, Crystal Garza, Paitynn Brown, Briana Arredondo and Isiah “Zaya” Bland.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
