MANUEL SOWA PORT LAVACA - Manuel Sowa, 57, of Port Lavaca has gone to ride with the angels on January 29, 2019. Late December 2017 he was diagnosed with cancer, for him the worst part was not being able to work 2 days out of the week while receiving Chemo. He is remembered by his family and friends as a dedicated husband, father, brother, son and Harley rider. Although his request to be buried with his bike could not be carried out, we will always remember it was his best friend. Manuel was born to Henry and Juanita Sowa on December 21, 1961. In 1990, Manuel met the love of his life, Connie, and decided in 2007 it was time to make her a Sowa. Manuel is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Sowa; grandparents, Conrad Sowa, Elena and Placido Baldanado, and Maria (Momo) Reyes. He is survived by his wife, Connie Sowa; children, Manuel (Harley) Sowa Jr., Eric Sowa, Derek (Selena) Sowa, James Snider Jr., and Michelle (Jeff) Grissett; grandchildren, Manuel Sowa III, Makinley, Mason, Mavery and Devina Sowa, Dustin, Bayleigh, James, and Keely Snider; Denver Grissett; father, Henry (Mary) Sowa; siblings, Mary (Raul) Sanchez, Martin (Anna) Sowa, Manuel (Ashely) Pena, Richard Schuenemann, Susan Dirlek (Huey); grandmother, Luteria Lara; aunt, Elida Luis Lara; 10 nieces and 12 nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 6 -7 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Six Mile Cemetery. Pallbearers are Dale January, Bones Martinez, Rafael Ramirez, Marty Montes, Joaquin Fuentes and Rodney McBee. Honorary Pallbearer is Clay Coffey. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

