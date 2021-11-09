Manuel Treviño
Baladez
VICTORIA — Manuel Treviño Baladez, 71, of Victoria, passed away on 11/04/2021 in Cuero TX.
Visitation, will be 1pm-7pm (Wednesday) (11/10/2021) at Heavens Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. Victoria, Texas 77901 361-573-2777
Funeral services will be held 8:30am Thursday 11/11/2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Manuel Treviño Baladez was born Victoria, Texas to Hilario& Frances Baladez on (4/16/1950). He was a veteran who served in the Army and was awarded (list any medals).Manuel Treviño Baladez is preceded in death by Hilario & Frances Baladez(parents), Hilario Jr, Jimmy(Brothers) Manuel Treviño Baladez is survived by Children Monica (Micheal), Mark(Melinda), Roger(Rosita), Shawn(Pricilla) Siblings: Angie, Maria, Yolanda, Ralph, Joe, Grandchildren Mathew(Katye),Micheal(Gabriela),McKynzie, Marc(Ruby), Rebekah, Roger Jr., Raquel, Raymond, Rodolfo, Roberto II, Denise, Celeste, Mia, Bella

