Manuel Treviño Baladez
VICTORIA — Manuel Trevino Baladez, 71, of Victoria, passed away on 11/04/2021 in Cuero TX.
Visitation, will be 1pm-7pm & Rosary will be 7pm - 9pm (Wednesday) (11/10/2021) at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St. Victoria, Texas 77901 (361) 573-2777
Funeral services will be held 9am Thursday 11/11/2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Manuel Trevino Baladez was born Victoria, Texas to Hilario & Frances Baladez on (4/16/1950).
Manuel Trevino Baladez is preceded in death by Hilario & Frances Baladez (parents), Hilario Jr & Jimmy Baladez (Brothers).
Manuel Trevino Baladez is survived by Children: Monica (Michael), Mark (Melinda), Roger (Rosita), Shawn (Priscilla) Baladez
Siblings: Angie Solis, Maria Castillo, Yolanda Baladez, Ralph Baladez, Joe Baladez,
Grandchildren: Mathew (Katye), Michael (Gabriela), McKynzie, Marc (Ruby), Rebekah, Roger Jr., Raquel, Raymond, Rodolfo, Roberto II, Denise, Celeste, Mia & Bella
Pallbearers will be: Roberto Garcia II, Matthew, Michael, Roger Jr, Raymond & Nacho Baladez
