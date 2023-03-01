Manuel Tristan Mendez
PORT LAVACA — Manuel Tristan Mendez, 95, of Port Lavaca passed away February 26, 2023. He was born August 20, 1927 in Yorktown to Faustino Martinez Mendez and Rosa Tristan Mendez. Manuel worked for King Fisher Marine, served in the U.S. Army during WWII, and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Mendez Romo (Patrick L.) of Leander; sons, Charles Mendez (Paula T.) of Victoria and Robert Rene Mendez of Port Lavaca; sisters, Julia Lara of Port Lavaca and Dolores “Lola” Ramirez (David) of Port Lavaca; brothers, Jesse Mendez Sr. (Elida) of Houston and Johnny Mendez (Mary) of Dallas; sisters-in-law, Andrea Mendez and Ana Maria; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Perez Mendez; parents; sister, Frances McHenry; and brothers, Fred Mendez and Lupe Mendez.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. There will be a eulogy by his brother, Pastor Jesse Mendez Sr. prior to the mass at 12:45. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens with military honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Veterans Joint Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are Patrick Romo, Ruben Hinojosa, Eutiquio Perez Jr., Johnny Perez, Jesse Mendez Jr., and Jared Mendez.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
