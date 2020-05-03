MANUEL S. VEGA SR. GOLIAD - Maunel S. Vega Sr. 71, of Goliad passed away April 29, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1949 in Berclair TX to the late Margarito and Tomasita Sergura Vega. He was a former worker of Goliad TXDOT, a loving father, grandfather, and member of the Catholic Church. He survived by his sons Manuel Vega Jr, Brian Vega (Tiffany), and stepdaughter Valarie Davila, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Maclovia Salazer, Celia Hernandez, Susie Moya, Ada Martinez, Margaret DeDear and brothers Larry, Margarito, Robert, and Richard Vega. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister. Viewing will be held on Wednesday 6, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home from 4pm-7pm, immediately followed by a rosary starting at 7pm. Burial will be at a later date in San Jacinto Cemetery in the Riverdale Community.

