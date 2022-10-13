Manuel Vega
REFUGIO — Manuel Vega Jr passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the age of 52. Manuel was born to Andrea Vasquez and Manuel Vega Sr. both of Woodsboro, TX on January 8, 1970. Manuel was preceded in death by his stepfather, Apolonio Vasquez, and his grandparents, Andres and Josephine Pena. Manuel was survived by his mother, Andrea Vasquez, and father, Manuel Vega Sr., both of Woodsboro, daughters, Dunja Williams, of Bryan, TX and Laticia (Paul Jr.) Lopez, of Woodsboro, and six step children, Jimmy (Yvette), Jennifer (Oscar), Jamie (Richard), Joe (Betsy), Josh (Rylie), and Jeff (Shafawn); brothers, Michael Vega Sr, Mark Vega, Anthony Vega, James Vasquez, and Manuel Vega III, all of Woodsboro; sisters, Lori Vega, Jennifer Vega, both of Woodsboro, and Melinda (Ted) Cantu of Conroe, TX; four nieces and four nephews and 17 grandchildren. Manuel Vega Jr was a very humble and very kind man. He did not know a stranger and was a friend to everyone who knew him. He was very forgiving, loving and a strong man that never gave up on anyone. He loved all his family very much and was very proud of all of them, especially his two beautiful daughters and his grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with funeral services following at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Moore Funeral Home.
