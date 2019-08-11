MANUELA B. CORTINES GOLIAD - Manuela B. Cortines 99, of Goliad passed away on August 9th, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Manuela was born December 1st, 1919 in Goliad to the late Juan and Eloisa Garcia Baldez. She is survived by son-in-law, Ismael Vera and two sisters-in-law, Lilly May and Barbara Baldez; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, August 12th, from 3:00PM to 8:00PM at the Grace Funeral Home in Goliad with Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at La Bahia Cemetery in Goliad. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
