Manuela Dorothy
Sanchez
YOAKUM — Manuela Dorothy Sanchez, 78, of Yoakum was called home to Heaven on November 15, 2021. She was born on May 10, 1943, to Macedonio and Maria Maciel.
Dorothy started working at an early age and was a hard worker. She worked at Steven’s Nursing Home, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dairy Treet and the City of Yoakum. She was also employed as a personal caregiver. She eventually landed at the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office where she worked as a cook until she retired. Dorothy was a phenomenal cook and was always happy to cook and bake for her family and friends. It was not unheard of her for to call each of her kids before a holiday to ask them what dish they wanted her to make for dinner and she would make every single thing they requested. She also loved to gamble. She was always buying scratch-off tickets and enjoyed her trips to Coushatta, Laughlin and Vegas with her sisters, daughters and sons-in-law.
A devout Catholic, Dorothy was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church and participated in various ministries. She was a founding member of the Altar Society and member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Lisa Sanchez and Kathy Sanchez of Yoakum, Carol Sanchez-Cuellar and husband Joe of Round Rock, and Melinda Moreno and husband Jesse of Sugar Land; their father, Carlos Sanchez of Yoakum; grandchildren, Laken Vasquez (Jathan), Kaylee and Jordan Garza, Jesse, Christian, Nathan, Noah and Madelyn Moreno, and Dominic Cuellar; great grandson, Lincoln Vasquez; sisters, Paula Ramirez, Alice Nunez, Rose Mata, Josie Garcia, Mila Nolte, Mary Loa, Celia Mauric, Helen Soto and Dobie Johnson; and brothers Frank Maciel, Thomas Maciel, Alex Maciel, Macedonio Maciel, Jr, Robert Maciel and David Maciel.
Preceded in death by her parents, Macedonio and Maria Maciel and brother Maurice Andrew Maciel.
Visitation 5-6 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Robert Alvarez, Richard Garza, Ramon Sanchez, Ricky Nunez, Anthony Maciel and Micaela Maciel.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Perception is reality (10)
- Shooting in Mission Valley: Here is the latest (4)
- Shooting near Mission Valley left 3 dead (3)
- Victoria library board to address controversial books at public meeting (3)
- GOP Fearmongering (5)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (2)
- Officials say Bloomington ISD bond failed due to low outreach, 'imprecise' ballot language (2)
- Parents concerned about usage of VISD ag barn (2)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Early signs point to another Republican-dominated election cycle in Texas (2)
- Are you satisfied with your internet access? (2)
- Low voter turnout again decides important education issues (1)
- School Matters: What is the Maintenance Productivity Report? (1)
- Texas Rangers investigating report that KKK-clad teens used stun gun on Black student (1)
- Broadband access, services to expand in city of Victoria (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- MARGARET GARNER (1)
- Blotter: 2 catalytic converters reported stolen from vehicles outside Victoria home (1)
- WWII veteran recalls service in Pacific theater (1)
- Anita Jean Causey (1)
- In Good Company (1)
- The Wall Street Journal on the results of the Virginia governor's race (1)
- Bendy Boyd Poole (1)
- Syndicated column: Condoleezza Rice and her message of equality (13)
- Rose Lee Pish (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.